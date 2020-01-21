‘The Only Punk Rocker in the Village’ in Doolin

‘The Only Punk Rocker in the Village’ is a new play by Dermott Petty The play is set in North Clare in the late 1970’s where a teenagers discovery of Punk Rock turns his life upside down causing shock and misunderstanding with his parents, friends and community.

The setting is in the village of Lisdoonvarna where a tight knit conservative community is invaded by the new foreign phenomenon ‘Punk Rock’.

In the village however there is only 1 Punk Rocker. This one Punk Rocker has notions of rebellion, grandeur and turning the world upside down.

The origins of the play came from a poem of Dermott titled ‘When Punk Rock Came to North Clare’ that was published by Revival Press in Limerick. The play will be Directed by Joan O’Hanrahan, and performed by Dermott Petty.

‘The Only Punk Rocker in the Village’ will be performing at the Barn, at Hotel Doolin on Sunday, January 26th at 8pm as part of the Doolin Writers Weekend 2020. The ninth annual Doolin Writers’ Weekend takes place between the 24th to the 26th January, 2020.

