Council team monitoring Clonlara flood crisis

By Pat Flynn -
Update:

Tuesday, 1.55pm – Clare County Council’s Crisis Management met again today to review flooding at Springfield Clonlara.

The ESB has confirmed that 370cu.m/sec of water will be released from today. Currently in high tide cycle and water levels are continuing to rise. The Council, Civil Defence and Fire Service are engaging with and assisting residents.

The Council is also monitoring and managing water levels in the Ennis area.

Clare County Council has confirmed that its Crisis Management Team is continually monitoring the situation with regard to rising water levels at Springfield, Clonlara.

All necessary resources from Clare County Council and the Civil  Defence are being deployed to assist with managing the response to the rising water levels and the needs of the residents.

The ESB have confirmed that 345 cubic meters of water per second is currently being released over the Parteen weir. The Council will continue to liaise with the ESB and the local residents.

Residents of Springfield, Clonlara in particular are facing their worst nightmare yet again.

A number of homes have already been flooding while others are also at serious risk.

Over 7,000 sandbags have been filled while pumping equipment has also been brought in if required.

This latest threat to locals comes following repeated similar and worsening incidents in 1995, 2009, 2015 and 2016.

Members of the Hogan family who were evacuated from his home at Springfield in December 2105 – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2015
