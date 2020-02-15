LIVE Updates: Dennis whipping up a storm in Clare

Update:

Saturday, 3.20pm

Access to Clahane from Liscannor side is flooded and impassable.

Saturday, 1.40pm

Met Éireann has upgraded the wind warning for Clare to Status Orange.

The warning is for Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning, issued at 1.30pm today, is valid from 10.00am to 10.00pm on Sunday, February 16th.

Clare is braced for another storm which has already caused some disruption around the county.

Met Éireann is warning that Storm Dennis will bring very wet and very windy weather today with some severe/damaging gusts.

Spot flooding is being reported across the county including the Ennistymon to Lahinch road; the Lahinch to Liscannor road (particularly on the stretch by Lahinch Golf Club).

The coast road at Clahane near Liscannor is covered in debris including large rocks washed up from the shore.

A Status Yellow Wind warning is also in place for entire country. Very squally Southerly winds veering South-westerly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/h gusts to around 100 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the North-west later.

Met Éireann has said: “Outbreaks of rain will occur widely, accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds. The rain will be squally at times with a risk of embedded thunderstorms. Localised flooding is expected with some coastal overtopping.“

The effects of Storm Dennis will also continue on Sunday which will be a very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties.

Widespread heavy squally showers have also been forecast with a risk of hail and thunder. Some of the showers may turn wintry on higher ground according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann warning systems explained.