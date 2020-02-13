‘Do not drink’ water notice for Kilmaley/Inagh group scheme

Clare County Council in consultation with the Health Service Executive (Mid-West Area) has issued a Do Not Drink notice for the Kilmaley/Inagh Group Water Scheme.

Operational problems at the Water Treatment Works are resulting in above recommended aluminium levels and turbidity levels on the Kilmaley/Inagh water supply at present.

Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of the water due to suspended particulates and consumers may notice discolouration of their drinking water.

In the meantime, the water should not be used for:

• Drinking

• Preparing drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Cooking of food and vegetables

• Brushing of teeth and/or gargling

• Making of ice.

Consumers are advised to source potable alternative drinking water. Tankered water will be supplied at 4 locations ; Inch, Inagh, Kilmaley and Connolly.

Members of the public can fill their own containers from these tankers if they are unattended. While this water is safe to drink, people are advised to boil the water before use as the containers may not be fully sterile.

This precaution will continue until further notice and consumers are advised not to drink the water until the notice has been lifted.

Please bring this notice to the attention of your neighbours and visitors.

This notice applies to all Consumers of the Kilmaley/Inagh Group Water Scheme