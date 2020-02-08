Up to 100 new jobs at new Shannon hangar

IAC at Shannon Airport are preparing for the opening of Ireland’s newest hanger which will create up to 100 new jobs.

International Aerospace Coatings (IAC) is the global leader in aircraft painting, interiors and graphics, and employs more than 100 staff already at its European headquarters based at Shannon Airport.

The new €18 million hanger developed by the Shannon Group and leased by IAC has been designed with sustainability and efficiency at the forefront, featuring LED lighting, maximum natural light, an air recirculation system and a heat recovery system for exhaust air.

It was the first hanger to be built in the country in 20 years, and boasts the widest door in Ireland at 90 metres, bigger than Croke Park.

Emmet Moran, V.P. Operations IAC said, “This new hangar completes our capability and allows IAC to cater for complete fleet work as per our customer requirements. This new hangar will accommodate all aircraft in service and aircraft under development such as the A350-1000 and Boeing 777X.”

Outgoing Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market & Data Protection Pat Breen

said, “The successes of the aviation industry in Shannon is something we as a county should be very proud of as we continue to be the focus of the world’s largest aviation companies.

“IAC is one such company which continues to invest in the region and its people. Its ongoing expansion and plans to employ up to 100 new workers is a further boost of confidence for the aviation sector in Shannon and further job growth.

“It is also extremely encouraging for it’s students who are trained on site. It was a pleasure to meet the current class on Monday, and I was also pleased to become reacquainted with precious students of IAC who are now full time employees in a company that is going from strength to strength in Shannon.”

“I would like to congratulate the team at IAC including V.P. Operations Emmet Moran, Operations Manager John Mulqueen, Chief Operations Officer Peter Collins and all of the staff who have worked to make IAC Shannon the aircraft painting, interiors and graphics company of choice for the world’s biggest airlines,” added Minister Breen.