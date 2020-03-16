‘Beeping for the Frontline’ to be a nightly event

Motorists across counties Clare and Limerick and even from as far away as the United States have taken part in a quickly organised show-of-support for those working on the frontline during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As the country battles to contain the threat of Coronavirus, doctors, nurses and paramedics have been joined on the frontline by retail and pharmacy staff.

In Spain, Portugal and Spain, house-bound locals have engaged in collective clapping and cheering from their balconies and windows to show their appreciation for doctors and nurses tackling the virus on the frontline in their countries.

In Co Clare this evening, one local man found a way of showing his appreciation for our medical crews and shop assistants by arranging a similar show of support. After testing the waters with the idea on Facebook earlier in the day, Ennis man Tony O’Loughlin organised a a ‘Beeping for the Frontline’ event.

By time 8.00pm had arrived, people in Ennis, Miltown Malbay, Limerick and even in the United States, had committed to beeping their car horns for 30 seconds as a demonstration of solidarity and support.

Tony O’Loughlin said: “I had been trying to think of a way that we in Ireland could show our appreciation to our incredible hardworking frontline and emergency service people, working tirelessly day and night. Our supermarket and pharmacy staff too are ensuring we are fully supplied with with groceries and medicine.”

In Italy they are on their balconies singing, in Spain they are all clapping their hands as a token of appreciation at the same time each night. I proposed we come together all around Co Clare and all over Ireland and get into our cars each night at 8pm and honk our horns for 30 seconds,” he said.

After tonight’s event, Tony said there had been great support for the idea and that they will continue each evening at the earlier time of 7.00pm in case there are people in bed early.

“For our first night, we had great support and when word gets around, I’m sure many more people will want to join in for just 30 seconds to show their support also. We’ll hold it an hour earlier from now on in case there are young children in bed. It’s only a small thing but it keeps us all reminded how many people are working for hard for the rest of us during these challenging times. No matter how dark things get, life and people will always surprise you,” he added.

Tony has also launched the hastag #beepingforthefrontline to get the word around.