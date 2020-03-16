Home News Government COVID-19 (Coronavirus) information videos NewsGovernmentHealthHealth and Safety COVID-19 (Coronavirus) information videos By Pat Flynn - March 16, 2020 SHARE Facebook Twitter The Department of Health has put together series of videos to better inform us all about COVID-19 (Coronavirus). For more COVID-19 (Coronavirus) health advice visit here. http://clareherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Why-is-Soap-so-Effective-against-COVID-19.mp4 http://clareherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-COVID-19-Coronavirus-Spreads.mp4 http://clareherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Protect-Yourself-from-COVID-19-Coronavirus.mp4