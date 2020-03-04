Four confirmed cases of Covid-19 believed to be in Clare

Parents of children attending at national school in Co Clare have been advised of a two-week precautionary closure after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

There’s also speculation that a second school and/or creche has or will also be forced to close as a precaution.

In a text to parents tonight, school management said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled.

Earlier, it was confirmed that four more cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the Republic.

The four, two male and two female patients, are reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled from the same affected area in northern Italy. It’s understood the four are part of the one family.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, confirmed: “Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is underway for these four new cases.”

There’s also speculation this evening that another school and/or creche could also close as a result of the same reported case. It’s believed a second member of the family attends another school in the county.

One parent of a child attending the school told the Clare Herald: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

“My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what to do,” she added.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.