Further visiting restrictions at University Maternity Hospital

By Pat Flynn -
UL Hospitals Group has announced that further restrictions on visiting at University Hospital Maternity Hospital Limerick (UHML) will take effect from the start of next week.

From 9am on Monday March 30th, visiting at UMHL will be restricted to the partners / support persons of mothers in the labour ward only, with a strict limit of one visitor per patient.

The further restrictions are part of the visiting ban across all UL Hospitals Group sites -including UMHL, University Hospital Limerick, St John’s Limerick and Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospital – which will continue indefinitely and until further notice (with some very limited exceptions).

UL Hospitals regrets the inconvenience that this will cause for mothers and their loved ones. The measure has been introduced by the Group to protect the safety of patients and staff at the hospital, and the wider community at this time.

Pat Flynn
