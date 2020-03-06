Latest: Covid-19 information and updates



Update:

Friday, 9.25am – UL Hospitals Group and HSE MidWest Community Healthcare can confirm they are working closely with public health colleagues in tracing contacts of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

These patients are currently isolated in hospital and receiving appropriate care. The cases were confirmed on March 4th and public health are now working rapidly to identify any contacts this small cluster may have had in the days prior to this positive result. This work will be completed as quickly as possible.

Public health colleagues are in the process of informing the relevant contacts and advising on any relevant follow-up actions that may be necessary to protect their own health, that of their families and the community at large. The contacts include patients who attended Zone A (minors) of the Emergency Department in UHL between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Wednesday last, February 26th and they are being contacted directly. Patients in any other area of the Emergency Department or the wider hospital are not considered to be contacts.

Patients who attended a small number of other health services are also being contacted by public health in line with procedure.

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is operating as normal today, Friday, March 6th. We can confirm that the Emergency Department was put off call for a three-hour period on Wednesday night to facilitate a precautionary deep clean of affected areas. Patients arriving by ambulance were diverted to Galway University Hospitals during this interval in line with established national protocols.

Staff who were in close contact with one of the confirmed cases have been advised not to report for duty and to follow the guidance of public health and occupational health colleagues.

Staff at UL Hospitals Group and in HSE Community Healthcare have been preparing for positive cases of COVID-19 for a number of weeks now and are closely following the plans established by the HSE and the Department of Health and in line with the WHO and ECDC guidance.

We remain in the containment phase in relation to COVID -19 and as long as this remains the case, it is important that members of the public follow the most up-to-date advice from the HSE.

General advice and information on COVID-19 for members of the public is available on www.hse.ie\coronavirus and the vast majority of people in the MidWest can access all the relevant information here.

COVID-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (for example, droplets from coughing or sneezing). It is also spread by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on, which is one of the reasons why it is so important that people wash their hands regularly, practice respiratory etiquette, and try to avoid touching their face.

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

pneumonia

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:

wash your hand properly and regularly

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

after coughing and sneezing

after toilet use

before eating

before and after preparing food

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person concerned that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.

Thursday, 10.24pm – Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland, including one patient who had not travelled to an affected area.

Two cases are associated with close contact with another confirmed case and involve two females in the west of the country.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

Thursday, 3.25pm – The four people identified as having tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) are members of the one family who recently returned from a holiday in Italy.

It has emerged that one of the adults is a health professional working in Clare but who may have covered a shift in a major hospital in the past week.

The four, from the north Clare area, were transferred to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday. It’s understood that all four have the virus however just one, a teenage boy, has displayed symptoms associated with Covid-19.

As a result, three schools remained closed yesterday (Thursday) with two, a primary and secondary school located over 10 kms apart, will not reopen until March 18th. It’s understood that the boy attends the secondary school while the girl is in confirmation class in the national school.

In a text to parents on Wednesday night, management from the primary school said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

Later in the night, a secondary school in another town, also contacted parents advising of a similar school closure.

A text to parents said: “A person in your school has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a precaution, the school will be closed until 18 March. The Department of Public Health HSE mid-West will be in contact with you tomorrow with further information. This is the text the HSE has asked to have sent out to all parents and staff.”

In a follow-up message to parents yesterday (Thursday) schoolto come and pick up textbooks this morning and tomorrow up to lunchtime. Take care and we will keep you posted.”

The third school, also a second level institution, was closed by school management pending advice from the HSE. A handwritten sign on the front door of the school yesterday (Thursday) said it would “remain closed today pending advice from the HSE re: Covid-19 virus.”

One parent of a child attending the primary school said: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

“My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what do,” she added.

The fathers of a student in one of the secondary schools said: “The worrying thing really is all the talk and rumours. There’s talk that this has been around the area for a while. This family came back from holidays a few weeks again. I’m sure of that. Now, my young fella is showing no symptoms but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it. We haven’t been told whether or not we can still go about our daily business, go to work and all that. We’d like to know.”

Meanwhile, A Seanad Éireann election candidate called off his canvas yesterday as a precaution.

Lahinch-based hotelier Michael Vaughan said: “I have abandoned the physical canvass in the interest of safety because there was close family contact with one of the patients and I wouldn’t wish to bring that on anyone.”

Earlier: Parents of children attending at national school in Co Clare have been advised of a two-week precautionary closure after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

There’s also speculation that a second school and/or creche has or will also be forced to close as a precaution.

In a text to parents tonight, school management said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled.

Earlier, it was confirmed that four more cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the Republic.

The four, two male and two female patients, are reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled from the same affected area in northern Italy. It’s understood the four are part of the one family.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, confirmed: “Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is underway for these four new cases.”

There’s also speculation this evening that another school and/or creche could also close as a result of the same reported case.

One parent of a child attending the school told the Clare Herald: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

“My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what to do,” she added.

Visit the HSE website for more information on Covid-19.