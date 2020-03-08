Section of building collapses into River Fergus

A section of a historic building in Co Clare collapsed in a river this afternoon following weeks of high water levels and fast flowing currents.

The former Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks, which later became Ennis Garda station until a new building was constructed in the 80s, has also been home to the Army Reserve.

The building, owned by Office of Public Works (OPW), is currently undergoing refurbishment and renovation works.

Gardaí were notified at around lunchtime that a section of a shed, added to the main building some years ago, had collapsed into the River Fergus.

Water levels in the river have been high for several weeks following prolonged periods of rainfall. It’s believed the foundation of the structure had become compromised over time and eventually gave way this afternoon.

A large section of the shed collapsed into the river and while some property contained within was saved, it’s not clear how much of the contents were washed away.

A vehicle belonging to the Army Reserve, who have occupied the building for many years, had to be moved as it was parked close to the damaged building. Protective fencing was then placed around the area.

The OPW has been contacted for a comment.