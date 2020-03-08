Section of building collapses into River Fergus

Section of building collapses into River Fergus

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

A section of a historic building in Co Clare collapsed in a river this afternoon following weeks of high water levels and fast flowing currents.

The former Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) barracks, which later became Ennis Garda station until a new building was constructed in the 80s, has also been home to the Army Reserve.

The building, owned by Office of Public Works (OPW), is currently undergoing refurbishment and renovation works.

Gardaí were notified at around lunchtime that a section of a shed, added to the main building some years ago, had collapsed into the River Fergus.

Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

Water levels in the river have been high for several weeks following prolonged periods of rainfall. It’s believed the foundation of the structure had become compromised over time and eventually gave way this afternoon.

A large section of the shed collapsed into the river and while some property contained within was saved, it’s not clear how much of the contents were washed away.

A vehicle belonging to the Army Reserve, who have occupied the building for many years, had to be moved as it was parked close to the damaged building. Protective fencing was then placed around the area.

The OPW has been contacted for a comment.

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY