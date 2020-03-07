Several Clare roads remain under water

Several roads across the county remain under water and impassible following recent heavy rain.

Roads in the Newmarket on Fergus and Kilnaboy areas in particular have been left impassible except in some cases by large farm machinery.

A local road in the townland of Poundtown, Kilnaboy, close to Mullaghmore Mountain in the Burren National Park, remains under several feet of water due to flooding arising from the impact of recent heavy rainfall on a local turlough. The area is prone to flooding at times of heavy rain.

Clare County Council confirmed that roads currently impassable are at Lough Bunny; Quakerstown; Poundtown (Mullaghmore); Gortlecka; Ranaghan; Road adjacent to Michael Cusacks GAA Field; Springfield (Clonlara) and Doorus.

The council has said that they expect more of these routes will be clear over the coming two weeks however, the flooding at Doorus and Springfield may take slightly longer.

Works also continued this week to clear thousands of tonnes of stone that was washed onto a carpark at Doolin Pier. The carpark has been left covered in stones and rocks repeatedly after recent storms.