Shannon Airport facilitating repatriation flights

Shannon Group has confirmed that, as of this time and on a significantly reduced basis, Shannon Airport is continuing to facilitate flights to repatriate passengers and provide essential services.

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “Shannon Airport is continuing to facilitate airline services for our passengers, cargo operators, and aviation businesses based at Shannon. In these unprecedented times, it is particularly important that we endeavour to keep our airport open to facilitate the transport of essential and emergency goods, and as of this time we will continue to operate on a significantly reduced basis.

The safety and well-being of our employees and customers remains our top priority and like other airports across the world, we have seen a major decline in demand for air travel in recent weeks.”

“Throughout, our employees across all our Shannon Group companies have done tremendous work in extremely difficult circumstances to support and reassure anxious customers and for this we are most grateful. As Ireland and the world battle the virus, we would ask people to continue to follow public health advice to slow its spread, to stay safe and to look out for each other,” Ms Considine added.