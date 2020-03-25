Shannondoc changes to deal with COVID-19

Shannondoc, the out-of-hours GP service for the Mid-West region, has announced changes to deal with COVID-19 and to continue its service to patients across the Midwest

It has also been confirmed that a number of GPs and front-line staff are in self-isolation while there has been a dramatic fall-off in patients presenting to the treatment centres.

Shannondoc has today reaffirmed that all patients will continue to be treated as required. However, necessary and inevitable changes are being implemented to its service to protect its GPs, its front-line staff and patients in the current COVID-19 crisis.

Attendances at Shannondoc’s out-of-hours clinics are down, a number of healthcare staff, including GPs, are in self-isolation and restricted movement and Shannondoc has, as a result, introduced appropriate changes to ensure that all areas in the Mid-West are covered during this crisis.

After an emergency board meeting to deal with the Coronavirus crisis, the following measures are being implemented:

– Appointment of a dedicated team to monitor, review and manage the current situation as it evolves on a daily basis

– Curtail physical patient contact where clinically appropriate, with all patients receiving a full clinical triage nurse assessment

– Where required, doctors will screen patients over the phone prior to presenting to a treatment centre

– Introduce a consolidated model of service operating from the overnight Treatment Centres – Limerick city and Newcastlewest in Co. Limerick; Miltown Malbay and Ennis in Co. Clare and Nenagh in North Tipperary

– The central call centre will remain fully operational

Shannondoc Chairman Pat Morrissey said: “We are in extraordinary times and Shannondoc is part of the frontline response. Public health and the health of our doctors, front-line staff and our patients is our priority so we are taking these measures in their interest.

“Shannondoc is liaising fully with the HSE and is committed to providing support to protect the health and welfare of the population of the Mid-West in these challenging times.”