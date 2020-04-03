Assistant Commissioner visits Garda Covid-19 checkpoints

By Pat Flynn -
Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn in Ennis today

The Assistant Commissioner, recently appointed to head up the Southern Garda Region, has been visiting Covid-19 checkpoints in Co Clare this afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn, who also retains responsibility for the Eastern Region on a temporary basis, met with members of the force on a visit to the county today.

The Assistant Commissioner visited a checkpoint in Ennis along with Superintendent Brendan McDonagh before travelling to another checkpoint in Shannon.

Uniformed Gardaí and detectives mounted a checkpoint on the old Gort Road in Ennis, stopping drivers, checking they were operating within government guidelines regarding travel, and checking passes of those allowed to travel for work.

Since his appointment last month, Mr Finn has been conducting a tour of the Southern Region which comprises counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.

Assistant Commissioner for the Souther Garda region on a visit to a Covid-19 checkpoint in Ennis today

It’s over a week now since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced new public health guidelines asking members of the public people to stay in their homes to assist the effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Since then Gardaí across the country have increased patrols and mounted checkpoints where they have been asking motorists why they are out and where they are going.

Gardaí are however still waiting for the Government to sign into the law new regulations enabling members use the emergency powers enacted over two weeks ago.

It’s expected that the new regulations will be issued within days and while the legislation was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last week , it cannot be enforced by Gardaí until the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, signs off on them first.

Assistant Commissioner Finn was accompanied on the Garda checkpoint by Superintendent Brendan McDonagh (centre)
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

