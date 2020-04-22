Countywide appeal for personal protective equipment 

The Mid-West Hospital Campaign group has initiated an appeal to the public for PPE supplies for the county’s nursing home facilities.

Group spokesperson in Clare, Hilary Tonge, said: “i

It has come to our attention that a number of facilities but especially the nursing homes in the county are struggling to obtain sufficient supplies of PPE.

Members of our campaign came together to see if we can assist in accessing equipment. We spoke to groups in other areas who are helping us to source materials and designs to start making PPE. ”

Noeleen Moran, of the Midwest Hospital Campaign said: “It was felt that our group having had a good profile and thousands of followers may be able to help. All types of PPE are needed but it has become apparent that hand sanitizer and disposable gowns are in very short supply.

It is our intention to compile a comprehensive list and to approach companies, individuals, organisations etc who may be able to supply equipment, use their skills to make products such as gowns or help in any way. ”

The group is appealing to anyone in the county who can assist to get in contact. We have already received pledges of support. There is a lot of good will out there and we just need to direct that into actions which will help support our Healthcare workers. The group can be contacted on Tel or on Fb Mid-West Hospital Campaign.