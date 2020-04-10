Locals ask public to stay away from Burren National Park

Locals in Kilnaboy Co Clare have appealed to people not to visit sites in the Burren National Park this weekend including the scenic and world famous Mullaghmore mountain.

The Burren National Park also features a number of historic sites including Poulnabrone Dolmen, Caherconnell Ringfort and other historic ruins.

Last month, even after social distancing guidelines were issued, hundreds of people flocked to the Burren including Mullaghmore and the several popular walking trails in the area. It’s feared the people could take advantage of the good weather this weekend and travel to these areas.

The Kilnaboy Community Development Association is asking members of the public not to visit Mullaghmore and the Burren National Park this weekend and to observe guidelines set by the government and the HSE.

A spokesperson said: “The area is very popular especially this time of year and it’s hoped that people will comply with this request considering how serious the Covid-19 virus has spread throughout the Country.”

It’s hoped however that as Gardaí have now been given new emergency powers and given the number of Garda checkpoints being mounted across the county, that the public will stay away from the area during the upcoming Easter weekend.

National Parks and Wildlife Service conservation rangers have taken up duty at various locations across the country including the popular Mullaghmore Mountain in Co Clare.

Rangers have been advising any visitors of social distancing guidelines and in particular the 2km from home rule.