Locals ask public to stay away from Burren National Park

Locals ask public to stay away from Burren National Park

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

National Parks and Wildlife Service conservation ranger Penny Bartlett on duty at Mullaghmore today – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

Locals in Kilnaboy Co Clare have appealed to people not to visit sites in the Burren National Park this weekend including the scenic and world famous Mullaghmore mountain.

The Burren National Park also features a number of historic sites including Poulnabrone Dolmen, Caherconnell Ringfort and other historic ruins.

Last month, even after social distancing guidelines were issued, hundreds of people flocked to the Burren including Mullaghmore and the several popular walking trails in the area. It’s feared the people could take advantage of the good weather this weekend and travel to these areas.

The Kilnaboy Community Development Association is asking members of the public not to visit Mullaghmore and the Burren National Park this weekend and to observe guidelines set by the government and the HSE.

A spokesperson said: “The area is very popular especially this time of year and it’s hoped that people will comply with this request considering how serious the Covid-19 virus has spread throughout the Country.”

It’s hoped however that as Gardaí have now been given new emergency powers and given the number of Garda checkpoints being mounted across the county, that the public will stay away from the area during the upcoming Easter weekend.

National Parks and Wildlife Service conservation rangers have taken up duty at various locations across the country including the popular Mullaghmore Mountain in Co Clare.

Rangers have been advising any visitors of social distancing guidelines and in particular the 2km from home rule.

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY