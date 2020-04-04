Man dies in hospital after fall from ladder near Quilty

By Pat Flynn -
A man has died in hospital after he was injured in a fall at his home in Co Clare yesterday.

It’s understood the man in his early 70s suffered serious injuries after he fell from a ladder while working at his home at Caherush near Quilty. The incident is believed to have occurred during the morning while the alarm was raised at around midday.

The man, named locally as bachelor Michael Mungovan, was discovered by a neighbour who raised the alarm. It’s not known how long he had been lying injured on the ground before he was found.

National Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene and after assessing the man, requested a helicopter to airlift the man to hospital.

Controllers at the National Ambulance Service’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) requested assistance from the charity-led Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance based at Rathcoole in Cork.

Helimed-92A airlifted the man from Quilty and had originally planned to transport him to University Hospital Limerick however shortly before they were due to land there, it was decided the gravely injured man be flown to Cork instead.

The helicopter landed at a site in Bishopstown from where the injured man was transported by road ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem will be carried out while it’s understood that a file will be prepared by Gardaí in Cork for the County Coroner there as Mr Mungovan died in Cork.

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

