Public health measures extended until May 5th

By Pat Flynn -
The public health measures will be extended for a further 3 weeks. The measures will now stay in place until Tuesday, May 5.

The extension of the measures was announced by An Taoiseach ,] Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris who both said that the measures are being extended because they are saving lives.

The Gardaí Síochána’s power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions will also be extended until 5 May.

Leaving Cert to take place in July/August and Junior Cert to be replaced by class-based assessments

Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, has confirmed: “The Leaving Cert will take place the last week of July or early August with a final decision on dates to be made subject to the public health advice in June.

The Junior Cert will now be replaced by school-based exams and assessments which will take place early in the new school year while all schools are to remain closed until further notice.”

You can read the full details of today’s announcement on schools and exams here.

Pat Flynn
