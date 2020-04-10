Public health measures extended until May 5th

The public health measures will be extended for a further 3 weeks. The measures will now stay in place until Tuesday, May 5.

The extension of the measures was announced by An Taoiseach ,] Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris who both said that the measures are being extended because they are saving lives.

The Gardaí Síochána’s power to enforce COVID-19 restrictions will also be extended until 5 May.

Leaving Cert to take place in July/August and Junior Cert to be replaced by class-based assessments

Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, has confirmed: “The Leaving Cert will take place the last week of July or early August with a final decision on dates to be made subject to the public health advice in June.

The Junior Cert will now be replaced by school-based exams and assessments which will take place early in the new school year while all schools are to remain closed until further notice.”

