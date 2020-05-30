Children found swimming at tragic quarry

Gardaí were called to a quarry in Co Clare where two teenage boys drowned almost two years ago to the day.

It’s understood that people have been observed swimming in the disused quarry at Knockanean near Ennis in recent days despite the 2018 tragedy. Warning signs, including several erected since that incident, clearly state how dangerous the area is and warn people to ‘turn back’.

Today however, Gardaí received reports that people had entered the site and were swimming in the quarry which is reported to be 30 metres deep in places.

On arrival at the quarry at around 4.30pm, Gardaí met with as many as 15 people mostly young children with inflatable rings and body boards. Some were swimming in the quarry while others sat around in the sunshine.

Gardaí advised those present of the dangers of swimming in the quarry while also advising them to leave the area. The children and adults duly complied and left. It’s understood there were mostly members of the local Polish community living in the area. It’s not known however whether they were aware the dangers or the previous tragedy at the site.

It will be two years ago tomorrow that 15-year-old friends Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney died tragically after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in the same quarry. The popular and promising rugby players lost their lives on May 31st 2018 despite the best efforts of their friends and emergency services to save them.

At the boy’s inquest, on foot of a suggestion from Mr Sean Kenneally, father of Jack, Coroner Dr John McNamara said he would make a recommendation that the owners of the quarry erect life buoys at the site.

Signs erected at the site warn the public about the ‘deep silt lake’ and ‘uneven terrain’. Other signage warns people not to swim in the quarry.