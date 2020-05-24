Corofin GAA climb for charity

Corofin GAA club is organising a fundraising event for TLC4CF (Tipperary, Limerick & Clare 4 Cystic Fibrosis).

TLC4CF is the local cystic fibrosis charity that services people with CF (and their families) in the mid-West. TLC4CF is a regional branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and directly supports the Adult and Paediatric CF Units at University Hospital Limerick.

Corofin GAA is planning an Everest Climb ‘Solo Run Challenge’. 50 of the club members will summit Mullaghmore while simultaneously soloing with a football or sliothar.

Club members will summit in small groups and abide by social distancing guidelines at all times. The 50 ascents of Mullaghmore together equal the height of Mount Everest!

The fundraising target for this event is €5,000 and the event flyer is attached. Donations are via GofundMe.

This is a great community fundraising event and TLC4CF are delighted to be recipients of this challenge. We hope you can help us to share our gratitude and promote this positive community story in some way.