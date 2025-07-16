Update: Grounded vessel taken on tow by Kilrush RNLI

Update: The casualty vessel was refloated on the rising tide at around 8.00pm however an issue with the boat’s steering was then discovered.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat then took the vessel on tow to Foynes in Co Limerick where it will be moored for the night.

Earlier: The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat is currently dealing with an incident involving a 50-ft vessel that ran aground on the Shannon Estuary earlier today.

The alarm was raised shortly after 12.30pm when the occupants of the vessel made contact with watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry. It’s understood there are three people on board the boat.

They reported they had run aground at Beeves Rock Lighthouse which is located on the Shannon Estuary about 7 kilometres southwest of Shannon Airport, on the Clare side of the county boundary with Limerick. The skipper also confirmed that they were in no immediate danger.

The Kilrush RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) was tasked to the incident about 30 kilometres from their station at Cappagh, Kilrush. On arrival at the scene, they found the vessel ‘high and dry’ on the tiny island and made radio contact with those on board.

The skipper confirmed they were all safe and well and that they had dropped their anchor. They also advised the lifeboat crew that their intention was to remain on board until the next high tide which they hoped would refloat their vessel.

As this wasn’t expected to be for several hours, the lifeboat crew advised those on board to alert the Coast Guard if they required further assistance in the meantime.

Rather than return to their base, 30 minutes downriver, the RNLI crew opted to stay nearby in case their services were required. The volunteer crew made their way to nearby Foynes Yacht Club where they remained ready to respond promptly if needed.

The lifeboat crew left Foynes again at around 4.30pm to return to the casualty vessel. It’s hoped that the vessel will refloat itself as the tide rises again in the coming hours.

The lifeboat crew is remaining at the scene in case the skipper requires assistance with refloating the vessel or they require to be towed from its location.