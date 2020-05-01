Latest: Covid-19 Information and Updates

For the latest information from the Department of Health – Click Here.

Latest News:

Friday, May 1st – 6.02pm – 34 new deaths and 221 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 34 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,265.

Following closer inspection by the HPSC, 1 death that was reported earlier has now been removed from the totals.

221 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

there are now 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

Four more cases of the virus have been identified in Clare bringing the total in the county to 236.

Thursday, April 30th – 5.55pm – 43 new deaths and 359 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 43 people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in Ireland.

It brings the overall death toll here to 1,232.

The Department also said that an additional 359 cases of the virus have been confirmed. The total number on confirmed cases of the virus stands at 20,612.

There are 232 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare. No change from yesterday.

Wednesday, April 29th – 8.30pm – 31 new deaths and 376 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 31 people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in Ireland .

The number of deaths from the virus is now 1,190.

An additional 376 cases of the virus have also been confirmed bringing the overall number to 20,253.

There are now 232 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Tuesday, April 28th – 5.45pm – 59 new deaths and 299 new cases confirmed

A further 59 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic. 1159 people have now died in Ireland from the virus.

299 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total to 19,947.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that a total of 153,054 tests have now been carried out.

Monday, April 27th – 6.01pm – 18 new deaths and 386 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 18 more people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died in Ireland.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus now stands at 1,102.

386 more cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,648.

There are now 209 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Sunday, April 26th – 5.55pm – 26 new deaths and 701 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 23 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have also been a total of 3 probable deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total death total to 1,087 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, 2 deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed)

701 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in Ireland brining the total to 19,262.

There are now 207 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Saturday, April 25th – 5.25pm – 52 new deaths and 377 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has confirmed a further 52 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have now been 1,063 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. This is a revised figure after three further deaths were declassified.

An additional 377 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bring that total in Ireland to 18,561.

There are now 207 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Friday, April 24th – 6.59pm – 37 new deaths and 577 new cases confirmed

37 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 829 deaths (2 have been de-notified from earlier statistics).

There have also been a total of 185 probable deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total death total to 1014. (A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19.)

577 additional cases have also been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 18,184.

There are now 206 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Thursday, April 23rd – 6.45pm – 28 deaths and 936 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total to 794 deaths (3 deaths have been de-notified from earlier figures)

936 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland (this rise is mainly due to a large rise in testing in community residential settings)

There are now 17,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 187 confirmed cases of the virus in Co Clare.

Wednesday, April 22nd – 5.45pm – 49 deaths and 631 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has announced that 49 more people, diagnosed with Covid-19, have died. The total number of fatalities is now 769.

It has also been confirmed that ten deaths, previously reported as Covid-19 deaths, are no longer classified as related to the virus.

631 additional cases of the virus have also been confirmed bringing the total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland to 16,671.

Tuesday, April 21st – 6.01pm – 44 deaths and 388 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 44 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

388 new cases of the virus have also been notified to the Department.

It now brings the death toll to 730 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 16,040.

Monday, April 20th – 5.59pm – 77 deaths and 401 new cases confirmed

77 more people have died from Covid-19 – the highest number in a single day to date.

The death toll across the Republic now stands at 687.

401 new cases have been detected here, bringing the total number of positive tests to 15,652.

Sunday, April 19th – 5.45pm – 39 deaths and 493 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 39 more people have died from Covid-19 while a further 493 new cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed.

There are now 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland while the death toll here stands at 610.

Saturday, April 18th – 6.49pm – 41 deaths and 778 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 41 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll here to 571.

A further 630 new cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed here along with 148 cases of Covid-19 from a backlog of tests sent to a laboratory in Germany bringing total today to 778.

There are now 14,758 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Friday, April 17th – 5.59pm – 44 deaths and 709 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 44 more people have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 530.

709 new cases of the virus here have also been confirmed. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland now stands at 13,980.

There are now 136 confirmed cases in Clare

Thursday, April 16th – 6.59pm – 43 deaths and 724 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 43 more people have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 487.

724 new cases of the virus here have also been confirmed.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland now stands at 13,271.

Wednesday, April 15th – 5.50pm – 38 deaths and 1,068 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 38 more people have died from Covid-19.

A further 1,068 news cases of the virus have been confirmed. 657 of these have been diagnosed here in Ireland while a further 411 cases of coronavirus were confirmed from the backlog of tests sent to a laboratory in Germany.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland is now 12,547 while the death toll stands at 444.

Tuesday, April 14th – 6.10pm – 41 deaths and 548 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. 4 of the deaths were in the west.

There have now been 406 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

An additional 548 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories while 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 11,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Monday, April 13th – 5.40pm – 31 deaths and 992 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has said that 31 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland while almost 1,000 new cases have been confirmed.

The overall death toll now stands at 365.

527 more cases of the virus have been confirmed here in the Republic while a further 465 cases of Covid-19 from a laboratory in Germany have also been confirmed.

With the German figures included, there is now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Sunday, April 12th – 5.40pm – 14 deaths and 430 new cases confirmed

14 more Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed bringing the total number in Ireland to 334 the Department of Health has confirmed.

2 of the victims were in the west.

The Department also confirmed 430 new cases of coronavirus have been identified along with an extra 297 new cases from a lab in Germany. This brings the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 9, 655, when the German figures are included.

There are 85 confirmed cases in Co Clare.

Saturday, April 11th – 6.59pm – 33 deaths and 553 new cases confirmed

There have been 33 more deaths from coronavirus here, the Department of Health has confirmed. The death toll now stands at 320 people.

The Department also confirmed that 553 new cases of coronavirus have been identified.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland is now 8,928.

Friday, April 10th – 7.10pm – 25 deaths and 480 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 287 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland.

480 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed bringing the total to 7054 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Thursday, April 9th – 5.59pm – 28 more deaths and 500 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 263 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

500 new cases of virus have also been confirmed bringing the total in Ireland to 6,074. A total of 68 cases have been confirmed in Clare.

Wednesday, April 8th – 7.55pm – 25 more deaths and 365 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 25 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Two of the deaths were in the west of the country

365 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland have been confirmed. There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland – Read more here.

Tuesday, April 7th – 7.35pm – 36 more deaths and 345 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 210.

345 new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in Ireland. There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – Read more here.

Monday, April 6th – 7.35pm – 16 more deaths and 370 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 16 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. One death was in the west of the country.

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have also been 370 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland while the total number of confirmed cases is now 5,364.

Sunday, April 5th – 7.25pm – 21 more deaths and 390 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Two deaths were in the west of the country

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland – Read more here.

Saturday, April 4th – 6.25pm – 17 more deaths and 331 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. One of those who died was in the west of the country.

There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Friday, April 3rd – 6.15pm – 22 more deaths and 424 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been informed that 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There have now been 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland. The median age of COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland is 82.

A further 424 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4273 in Ireland.

As of April 1st, there have been 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Clare.

Thursday, April 2nd – 6.05pm – 13 more deaths and 402 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

9 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south, 3 in the west of the country. The patients included 4 females and 9 males. 10 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Wednesday, April 1st – 7.20pm – 14 more deaths and 212 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

10 of the deaths located in the east, 4 in the south and included 7 females and 7 males. 8 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday 1 April. There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 45 confirmed cases of the virus in Clare.

Tuesday, March 31st – 7.58pm – 17 more deaths and 325 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. 6 of the deaths were in the west of Ireland. The media age of those who died was 84.

71 people in total have died due to COVID-19. (52 male and 19 female).

An additional 325 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed – bringing the total number of cases to 3235.

There are now 40 confirmed cases in Clare.

Monday, March 30th – 7.55pm – 8 more deaths and 295 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 8 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. They were 5 females and 3 males. The median age of the deceased was 86.

6 lived in the east of Ireland; 1 lived in the south of Ireland and 1 lived in the west.

7 of the 8 had underlying health conditions while the median age of the deceased was 86.

An additional 295 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed also – bringing the total to 2910.

Sunday, March 29th – 6.15pm – 10 deaths and 200 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, 8 male and 2 female.

6 deaths are located in the east of the country, 3 in the northwest of the country and 1 in the south. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77. There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 200 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today. There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. There have now been 34 confirmed cases in Clare.

Saturday, March 28th – 6.25pm – 14 deaths and 294 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

All 14 deaths located in the east of the country. There have now been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has also been 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Friday, March 27th – 5.40pm – Three more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The deceased are a person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Thursday, March 26th – 9.10pm – The Department of Health has confirmed there have been 10 more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland bring the total to 19.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus now stands at 1,819.

The deaths include 13 males and 6 females. The median age of those who have died is 79.

Wednesday, March 25th – 7.55pm – The Department of Health has confirmed two more people have died from Covid-19 here, and a further 235 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 1,564.

There have now been a total of 9 deaths due to the virus.

Tuesday, March 24th – 9.05pm – The Department of Health has confirmed that another patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died.

The patient was a male in the east of the country and brings the total Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 7.

There are 204 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 1,329.

Monday, March 23rd – 7.15pm – 2 deaths and 219 new cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Both patients are male and in the east of the country.

There have now been 6 COVID-19 related deaths and 1125 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases in Co Clare has risen to 9.

Sunday, March 22nd – 6.15pm – Fourth death and 121 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

Four people have now died from the virus while 177 people have been hospitalised.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland now is 906.

Saturday, March 21st – 7.45pm – 102 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Ireland.

There have thee three (3) deaths here related to Coronavirus while there are 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Friday, March 20th – 6.35pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 126 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland while 7 of these are in Clare.

Thursday, March 19th – 6.30pm – A third death associated with the Coronavirus has been confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.

The HPSC has also been informed of 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday today.

There are now 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Wednesday, March 18th – 9.10pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that 74 new cases of coronavirus had been identified in Ireland.

45 of the new cases are male while 25 are female.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also published details of the first 271 cases. Dublin has the highest number of cases with 129, followed by Cork on 48 and Limerick on 14. Only Leitrim, Laois and Monaghan do not have recorded a case.

Two thirds of the people who’ve tested positive are under the age of 55.

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland while there are now 366 confirmed cases here.

Tuesday, March 17th – 6.35pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (29 males and 40 females).

*3 cases are associated with the west.

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland while there are now 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

App developed in Clare to help COVID-19 contact tracing

Monday, March 16th – 9.05pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

The new cases are made up of 30 males and 24 females. None are reported to be associated with the west of the country.

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland while there are now 223 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Sunday, March 15th – 6.05pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

9 are associated with the west.

There are now 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Saturday, March 14th – 7.35pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died. There have now been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has also been informed of 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 29 males and 10 females are confirmed.

Of today’s cases, two are associated with the west of Ireland.

There are now 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Friday, March 13th – 11.15pm – The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will remain closed to the public up to and including Sunday, 29 March 2020. The closure is necessary to support the introduction of new measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Friday, March 13th – 11.05pm – 20 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Ireland bringing the total to 90.

Thursday, March 12th – 6.10pm – 27 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

22 cases are associated with local transmission, 2 are associated with community transmission and 3 are associated with travel.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 70.

Thursday, March 12th – 11.50am – The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from this afternoon. It was one of several measures announced by the Taoiseach from Washington this morning and which will remain in place until March 29th.

Thursday, March 12th – 9.55am – There are now 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Wednesday, March 11th – 5.55pm – The first death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ireland. The woman, with an underlying illness who contracted Covid-19, has died in the east of the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today that it had been informed that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has passed away. This is the first recorded death relating to COVID-19 reported in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient. I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

“We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice,” he added.

Tuesday, March 10th – 7.05pm – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland including two in the west of the country.

Those in this region are a male confirmed to have had close contact with a confirmed case and a female who also contracted the virus from having close contact with a confirmed case.

There are now 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Monday, March 9th – 11.34pm – Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country including one in the west. The female is reported to have had close contact with a confirmed case.

There are now 24 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

Sunday, March 8th – 6.45pm – Two more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number in the Republic of Ireland to 21.

The new cases involve a male in a hospital in the south of the country and a female in the east of the country.

It has also been reported but not confirmed that a large number of staff at University Hospital Limerick are also in self-isolation. One source has said that over 70 staff have self-isolated as a precaution.

Saturday, March 7th – 10.00pm – One new case of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland bringing the total here to 19. The case is reported to be a male in east of the country.

Friday, March 6th – 10.30pm – A further five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland bringing the national total to 18.

One has been confirmed as a female in the west of the country who was in contact with a confirmed case. The total confirmed cases in this region is now 7.

Friday, March 6th – 9.25am – UL Hospitals Group and HSE MidWest Community Healthcare can confirm they are working closely with public health colleagues in tracing contacts of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

These patients are currently isolated in hospital and receiving appropriate care. The cases were confirmed on March 4th and public health are now working rapidly to identify any contacts this small cluster may have had in the days prior to this positive result. This work will be completed as quickly as possible.

Public health colleagues are in the process of informing the relevant contacts and advising on any relevant follow-up actions that may be necessary to protect their own health, that of their families and the community at large. The contacts include patients who attended Zone A (minors) of the Emergency Department in UHL between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Wednesday last, February 26th and they are being contacted directly. Patients in any other area of the Emergency Department or the wider hospital are not considered to be contacts.

Patients who attended a small number of other health services are also being contacted by public health in line with procedure.

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is operating as normal today, Friday, March 6th. We can confirm that the Emergency Department was put off call for a three-hour period on Wednesday night to facilitate a precautionary deep clean of affected areas. Patients arriving by ambulance were diverted to Galway University Hospitals during this interval in line with established national protocols.

Staff who were in close contact with one of the confirmed cases have been advised not to report for duty and to follow the guidance of public health and occupational health colleagues.

Staff at UL Hospitals Group and in HSE Community Healthcare have been preparing for positive cases of COVID-19 for a number of weeks now and are closely following the plans established by the HSE and the Department of Health and in line with the WHO and ECDC guidance.

We remain in the containment phase in relation to COVID -19 and as long as this remains the case, it is important that members of the public follow the most up-to-date advice from the HSE.

General advice and information on COVID-19 for members of the public is available on www.hse.ie\coronavirus and the vast majority of people in the MidWest can access all the relevant information here.

COVID-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (for example, droplets from coughing or sneezing). It is also spread by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on, which is one of the reasons why it is so important that people wash their hands regularly, practice respiratory etiquette, and try to avoid touching their face.

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

pneumonia

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:

wash your hand properly and regularly

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

after coughing and sneezing

after toilet use

before eating

before and after preparing food

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person concerned that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.

Thursday, March 5th – 10.24pm – Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland, including one patient who had not travelled to an affected area.

Two cases are associated with close contact with another confirmed case and involve two females in the west of the country.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

Thursday, March 5th – 3.25pm – The four people identified as having tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) are members of the one family who recently returned from a holiday in Italy.

It has emerged that one of the adults is a health professional working in Clare but who may have covered a shift in a major hospital in the past week.

The four, from the north Clare area, were transferred to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday. It’s understood that all four have the virus however just one, a teenage boy, has displayed symptoms associated with Covid-19.

As a result, three schools remained closed yesterday (Thursday) with two, a primary and secondary school located over 10 kms apart, will not reopen until March 18th. It’s understood that the boy attends the secondary school while the girl is in confirmation class in the national school.

In a text to parents on Wednesday night, management from the primary school said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

Later in the night, a secondary school in another town, also contacted parents advising of a similar school closure.

A text to parents said: “A person in your school has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a precaution, the school will be closed until 18 March. The Department of Public Health HSE mid-West will be in contact with you tomorrow with further information. This is the text the HSE has asked to have sent out to all parents and staff.”

In a follow-up message to parents yesterday (Thursday) schoolto come and pick up textbooks this morning and tomorrow up to lunchtime. Take care and we will keep you posted.”

The third school, also a second level institution, was closed by school management pending advice from the HSE. A handwritten sign on the front door of the school yesterday (Thursday) said it would “remain closed today pending advice from the HSE re: Covid-19 virus.”

One parent of a child attending the primary school said: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

“My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what do,” she added.

The fathers of a student in one of the secondary schools said: “The worrying thing really is all the talk and rumours. There’s talk that this has been around the area for a while. This family came back from holidays a few weeks again. I’m sure of that. Now, my young fella is showing no symptoms but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it. We haven’t been told whether or not we can still go about our daily business, go to work and all that. We’d like to know.”

Meanwhile, A Seanad Éireann election candidate called off his canvas yesterday as a precaution.

Lahinch-based hotelier Michael Vaughan said: “I have abandoned the physical canvass in the interest of safety because there was close family contact with one of the patients and I wouldn’t wish to bring that on anyone.”

Earlier: Parents of children attending at national school in Co Clare have been advised of a two-week precautionary closure after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

There’s also speculation that a second school and/or creche has or will also be forced to close as a precaution.

In a text to parents tonight, school management said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled.

Earlier, it was confirmed that four more cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the Republic.

The four, two male and two female patients, are reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled from the same affected area in northern Italy. It’s understood the four are part of the one family.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, confirmed: “Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is underway for these four new cases.”

There’s also speculation this evening that another school and/or creche could also close as a result of the same reported case.

One parent of a child attending the school told the Clare Herald: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

“My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what to do,” she added.

