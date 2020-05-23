Man airlifted to hospital after tree felling accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in an incident in Newmarket on Fergus this afternoon.

It’s understood the man sustained leg injuries when part of a tree he had been working with fell on him. National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident.

The Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance was also requested to attend the scene. It’s understood that Helimed-92A was already in the air and responding to another call in Clare when it was diverted to the incident in Newmarket on Fergus.

The injured man was transported from the scene by ambulance to the GAA field in Newmarket on Fergus where the helicopter was able to land.

The man was then airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.