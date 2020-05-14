Shannon Comp to host online photo exhibition

The recently revived School Photography Club at St Patrick’s Comprehensive School in Shannon will host an online exhibition next Sunday (18th of May).

The virtual event will be aired as an alternative to the real exhibition planned to be held in the school this May. The club was revived at Shannon Comp last November.

Jacquie Murphy said: “Our Comp-Pix Club had been building towards holding an exhibition in May since the photography club started in November. The students have continued to take and send in photos throughout the lockdown and have even committed to virtual club meetings.”

“You can imagine the disappointment when we realised that the exhibition and auction of work would not happen. In the tradition of #CompStyle we have come up with alternative of an online exhibition. Details of our club and the work we have done throughout the year can be found at the link here or on our social media channels,” Jacquie added.