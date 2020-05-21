Status Yellow wind warning issued for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Co Clare.

The weather service is warning that southeast winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

The warning will be valid from 7.00pm today until 5.00pm on Friday.

An earlier Status Yellow gale warning has since been upgraded to Status Orange.

Southeasterly gales or strong gales developing this afternoon and evening on Irish Coastal Waters from Roches Point to Loop Head to Bloody Foreland. 2. Winds veering gale or strong gale southwesterly later on Irish Coastal Waters from Howth Head to Loop Head to Fair Head and on the Irish Sea, occasionally touching storm force 10 locally in the west and northwest.

