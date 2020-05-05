Zimmer donates PPE to St Joseph’s Ennis

Shannon-based Zimmer Biomet Ireland has donated much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to the Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis.

The Rehabilitation Unit provides a multi-disciplinary in-patient service to older people, who have experienced deterioration in function following recent illness or surgery. PPE is necessary to help protect residents and healthcare staff from COVID-19 and Zimmer Biomet is delighted to donate in light of national PPE shortages.

Claude Costelloe, General Manager of Zimmer Biomet’s Ireland manufacturing facilities said, “As one of Clare’s largest employers, we are delighted to make this donation to St Joseph’s, who do wonderful work in the local community. We share a common mission: to alleviate pain, restore mobility and improve the quality of life for patients.

We are aware of the major challenges facing health care institutions in obtaining adequate PPE to protect their staff and patients at this time and are committed to doing whatever we can to support our communities. Our thanks go to all the healthcare professionals, who are treating patients, affected by COVID-19.”

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products. We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives. We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About The Rehabilitation Unit: St Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis

The Rehabilitation Unit is located within St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis. It runs as a separate service from the Residential Care service. The Rehabilitation Unit is made up of the in-patient ward located in the Cherry Unit and the Therapy Departments which are located in the Heather Unit. The Rehabilitation Unit provides a multi-disciplinary in-patient service to older people who have experienced deterioration in function following recent illness or surgery. This could include falls, decreased mobility, stroke, neurological conditions or amputation. For more information, visit: https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/1/lho/clare/therapy/rehabilitation-unit-st-joseph-s-hospital-ennis.html