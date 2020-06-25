€6m in funding for Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport is set to receive over €6 million in funding in a welcome boost as it prepares to reopen on a full-time basis on July 1st.

The €6.1m grant was agreed at a Cabinet meeting in Dublin earlier today.

Shannon Group has welcomed the announcement of the one-off €6.1m government grant to complete the necessary Hold Baggage Screening capital project at Shannon Airport.

Welcoming the announcement, a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “The €12 million Hold Baggage Screening project at Shannon Airport was halted halfway through construction due to funding constraints as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the €6.1 million Government grant to ensure its completion is very welcome.”

However, the spokesperson added: “The project completion is necessary to meet regulatory standards and to ensure business continuity for our outbound baggage systems, it will not generate any commercial return for the airport.”

Deputy Joe Carey said: “This is a hugely welcome development for Shannon Airport, especially in light of recent developments as a result of the pandemic. The airport faces significant challenges, and this funding will provide an important lifeline to Shannon as it prepares to reopen on a 24-hour basis from July 1st.”

The Clare TD added: “I would like to thank the Taoiseach and my colleagues for their response to the serious challenges facing Shannon following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has decimated the airline and hospitality sectors. I would expect that the new Minister for Transport will report back further to the Cabinet once they have been fully briefed on the level of support needed to secure the future of the airport.”

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara said: “The Government’s announcement of €6.1m in emergency funding for Shannon Airport is good news. I look forward to Shannon Group management outlining how it intends to invest the money. This funding could support the development of a new service from Shannon to a European hub.

Any funding from central Government can never compensate for a lack of a balanced aviation policy, as I have argued for repeatedly in Dáil Eireann in recent months. Shannon needs a leg-up from the next Government more than it needs a hand-out.”

“This emergency funding announcement is a drop of rain in a drought in the context of Shannon Group’s capital investment plans and its outstanding debts. For example, Shannon Group must invest in excess of €6m in its Shannon Heritage properties and fund a €9.7m baggage screening upgrade in the near future, as well as repay a €10m loan to the State for its runway upgrade,” Deputy McNamara added.