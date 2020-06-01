Latest: Covid-19 Update – 37 new cases in Clare

Staying at home is the best way to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to your friends, family and community. You can still leave to buy food, attend medical appointments and get some exercise but we ask you to please stay at home as much as possible.Tap on the 'Learn More' button below to read more. #ItsInOurHands Posted by HSE Ireland on Monday, April 20, 2020

Latest News:

Monday, June 1st – 5.33pm – 1 new death and 77 additional cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 have died. 1,650 people have now died in Ireland from the virus. (Three deaths has been de-notified)

An additional 77 new cases have also been confirmed bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,062.

A further 37 new cases have been confirmed in Co Clare bringing the total of diagnosed cases in the county to 360 which represents 1.4% of all confirmed cases in Ireland.

