Minute’s silence at Garda stations Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Gardaí will hold gather at stations in Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush at midday tomorrow to observe a minute’s silence for the later Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 49-year-old was shot dead in Castlerea, Co Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

While members of the force gather outside their stations across the country, Colm Horkan’s funeral will take place at St. James’s Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said: “In support of Public Health Guidelines members of An Garda Síochána, Garda Staff, Garda Reserves and retired members of An Garda Síochána seeking to show their respects and express their sympathy and solidarity with the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan will parade at their local Garda Station/permanent assigned Garda Station and will observe a formal public one minutes silence at 12 noon tomorrow.”

“In support of public health guidelines An Garda Síochána requests that members of the public, wishing to express their sympathies and condolences, also observe a one minute silence at 12 noon at their homes.”