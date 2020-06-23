Renewed call for 14-day quarantine to be lifted

The CEO of Shannon Group, which operates Shannon Airport, has called for the immediate lifting of travel restrictions and the 14-day Quarantine period by July 1st.

The call has been highlighted in the interim draft Aviation Recovery Taskforce report which has now been presented to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Commenting on the publication of the interim report, the CEO of Shannon Group and Aviation Recovery Taskforce member, Mary Considine, has called for the urgent implementation of all four key recommendations in the report to support the recovery of aviation. The report also includes a recommendation on the adoption of a national code of practice for air safety travel, and the continuation of existing COVID-19 relief measures including the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to support employment.

Ms Considine said: “The interim report recognises the critical role that airports, including Shannon, play in supporting the regional and national economy and promoting balanced regional development.

“As an island nation, aviation is the lifeline that connects us to the global economy and how quickly we recover as we emerge from this crisis will depend on the recovery of the aviation sector.

“The aviation industry is in crisis and urgently needs immediate Government support to continue to fulfil its role in providing vital air connectivity to regions which underpin business and tourism and help drive the wider national economic recovery,” said Ms. Considine.

The airport has already confirmed that it will reopen its doors to the travelling public on July 1st with Ryanair becoming the first carrier to resume operations.

The Interim Draft Report published today by the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery is available here.

*The Taskforce for Aviation Recovery was established on 10th June by Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport and is charged with advising on a framework for promoting the return of aviation connectivity and aviation enterprises that are critical to supporting the wider economic recovery. The focus is on the immediate action required and further measures with a five-year outlook.