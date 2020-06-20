RNLI crew assists two on vessel aground

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat assisted two people after their 21-foot motor boat ran onto rocks after suffering engine failure on the lake on Saturday evening.

The volunteer team was alerted at around 5.00pm by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub station on Valentia Island in Kerry and requested to make their way to the incident. It was reported that a vessel, with two people on board, suffered engine failure near the Corakeens Islands.

Whilst strictly adhering to health safety guidelines and RNLI protocol regarding Covid-19, RNLI volunteers assembled at the station and promptly launched their rescue boat.

A vessel in the vicinity had taken the motor boat under tow, but under the severe weather conditions, the vessel being towed was driven onto rocks by the entrance to Dromaan Harbour on the Clare shore.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 5.20pm. Once the RNLI volunteers established that the casualties were safe and unharmed, they took the motor vessel off the rocks and into Dromaan, the closest safe harbour, where it was tied alongside at 6.20pm.

Conditions at the time were reported to be poor with a southerly, Force 7 wind and gusting and while while visibility was fair, crews had to deal with driving rain and frequent squalls.

The two casualties, wearing face masks and gloves, were taken by the lifeboat back to Dromineer. The vessel that had provided assistance made its own way to the public harbour at Dromineer.

Owen Cavanagh, volunteer helm at Lough Derg RNLI said: “With people beginning to return to the water, we would advise boat owners to ensure their engines are fully serviced and fuel is clean before returning to the water for the summer season. Respect the water, and remember, always check the weather forecast before going afloat.”

On Friday, the Lough Derg RNLI crew went to the assistance of two people on board a cruiser that suffered engine failure and was left drifting, ‘a half hour south of Portumna’, at the northern end of Lough Derg.

However, as crew arrived at the scene, Coast Guard watch officers in Valentia informed that crew that a passing vessel had taken the cruiser under tow, and the lifeboat was stood down.