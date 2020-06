Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties including Clare.

The Irish Meteorological Service has said: “On Saturday, in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 45 to 60 km/hr with gusts of 80 to 100 km/hr.”

The warning, which also includes countries Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry is valid until 8 o’clock tonight.

