Clare woman’s course brings diversity and inclusion to workplace

Anna McDonnell Dowling, originally from Fanore in Co. Clare founded the f school in 2018, an online education platform that offers courses designed to ‘kickstart your personal growth and give you the skills to deal with tough situations’.

Having empowered thousands of people globally with her courses, Anna was inspired by recent current affairs and a changing social climate to develop a Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Training Course designed to introduce employees to the concepts of diversity and inclusion through practical examples and skill building tools.

While Anna is now based in Canada, the f schoo’s Irish base is in Galway.

Anna said: “With 75% of workers saying that it is important for companies to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace and higher rates of diversity and inclusion having been proven to translate into increased reputation, employee engagement and business growth, it is imperative that employers provide training for all staff.

The f school’s Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Training Course is tailored specifically to the Irish hospitality and service industries and provides comprehensive training for employees, ensuring they are aware of their roles and responsibilities in promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace for everyone.”

The f school’s Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Course is 100% online, easy to use and includes a certificate of completion.

For more information on the f school’s Workplace and Inclusivity Training, click here.