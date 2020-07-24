Council monitoring increased numbers visiting beaches

Additional local authority staff will be posted at the county’s most popular beaches this weekend to deal with a possible increase in visitor numbers.

This follows concerns being expressed in recent days about the numbers of people visiting resorts including Lahinch, Kilkee, Doolin and Spanish Point where large crowds had gathered at weekends and during the past week.

Serious issues surrounding the lack of social distancing in some areas as well as signification littering, vandalism and anti-social behaviour have been raised.

As a result, Clare County Council says it is monitoring the situation and that following recent concerns additional staff will be drafted in to ensure the safety of those visiting these areas.

Beach Ambassadors will be on duty in Kilkee, Lahinch and at Doolin Pier to ensure compliance with bye laws including social distancing particularly in the vicinity of public toilets facilities and other public areas.

Clare County Council is urging people to follow the HSE public health guidelines while enjoying their time in Clare.