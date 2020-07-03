Diversifying a wellness business in difficult times

Doolin Yoga is a yoga studio based in Doolin, Co. Clare in the magical surroundings of the Burren.

Owner/operator Tricia McDonnell, who has been practicing yoga for over 20 years, previously played golf at the highest amateur level. She is also a qualified Life Coach and offers sessions through www.yourbestlife.ie.

Up until March this year most of the classes were studio based, offering a wide range of classes, gentle, flow, Yin, Sports Yoga, Yoga & Circuits, Core and Conditioning for individuals, groups, teams and children.

Given the importance of wellbeing, mindfulness and movement in these strange times with people unable to travel to yoga studios, Doolin Yoga started running live classes on Zoom in March. With weekly classes, this has been a big success and has shown the importance people have placed on looking after their wellbeing.

Tricia said: “Now that the weather has improved, Doolin Yoga has diversified further and is now offering outdoor yoga sessions by the sea. Tricia is running yoga sessions at Doolin Pier on the spectacular bare limestone landscape of the Burren, Fanore Beach overlooking the wild Atlantic and Ballyvaughan Old Pier directly overlooking the sea. Classes have already started in Doolin and will commence in Fanore and Ballvaughan in July. Dates and times will be available on www.doolinyoga.com, FB and Instagram.”

Tricia also pointed out that social distancing is no issue with plenty of space for everyone. Everyone can bring their own mats or a towel and no props will be used. Option to pay online is also offered.

She added: “Also new this summer to adhere to social distancing, Doolin Yoga are offering a hike and yoga package starting on July 8th.”

For further information on what Doolin Yoga offers and timetables, visit Tricia’s website and Facebook page.