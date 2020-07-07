HSE’s Covid-19 tracking app launched

Covid-19 Tracker App available to download COVID Tracker is a free app for your mobile phone. It will help us to protect each other and slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ireland.Using the COVID Tracker app along with the existing public health measures will help us all stay safe when we meet up, socialise, work or travel. HSE Ireland Posted by The Clare Herald on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The HSE has launched a free Covid-19 tracking app which can alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The ‘COVID Tracker’ is a free app for your mobile phone. The HSE says: “It will help us to protect each other and slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ireland.”

Using the COVID Tracker app along with the existing public health measures will help us all stay safe when we meet up, socialise, work or travel.

The app will also advise you on what to do to protect yourself and others and will alert other app users that you were in close contact with, if you test positive for coronavirus.