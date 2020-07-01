Latest: Covid-19 Updates

Face coverings should be worn in situations where it is difficult to practice social distancing. For example, in shops and on public transport. Face coverings help prevent people who do not know they have the virus from spreading it to others.⁣⁣#COVID19 #StaySafe Posted by HSE Ireland on Monday, June 22, 2020

Wednesday, July 1st – 5.50pm – 3 further deaths and 6 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 1,738 people have now passed away from the virus to date. (One death has been de-notified)

An additional 6 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,477. (Two cases have been de-notified)

*NO county-by-county figures provided yet today.

Tuesday: No further cases have been confirmed in Co Clare. The total number of diagnosed cases in the county stands at 369 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. (Correct as of 28/06/20)

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 37 people have died in Co Clare from the virus.

