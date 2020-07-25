RNLI assists six people on grounded cruiser

The crew of the Lough Derg RNLI launched this afternoon to assist 6 adults on board a 42ft cruiser which was reported to have run aground on the lake.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the volunteer lifeboat crew to make their way to the southern end of the Corakeen Islands, in Dromineer Bay.

The wind was westerly, Force 3 at the time while visibility was good to fair, with frequent heavy rain squalls.

The lifeboat launched at 3.20pm and on reaching the scene, the crew used navigation charts and took depth soundings as they carefully approached to the cruiser. The lifeboat was alongside the casualty vessel at 3.30pm.

The lifeboat crew found all on board the cruiser to be safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. An RNLI crew member was transferred to the casualty boat and once satisfied it was not holed, set up for a tow.

At 3.40pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel off the rocks and towed out into safe water.

Once in safe water, and after it was established that the drives and the propeller were in good working order, the tow was released. With an RNLI volunteer remaining on board, and the lifeboat standing by, the cruiser made way to Dromineer Harbour. As both vessels approached Dromineer Harbour, the lifeboat went ahead to drop off two crew so that they could receive lines from the cruiser as she came alongside.

At 4.35pm the cruiser was safely tied alongside in the public harbour at Dromineer.

Liam Maloney, Lifeboat Operations Manager Lough Derg RNLI said: “Boat users should enjoy Lough Derg, but plan your passage, keep a lookout for your next marker and remember to stay within the navigation channels.”