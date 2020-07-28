Temporary prohibition on swimming at Kilkee and Quilty

Clare County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has placed a temporary prohibition on swimming in Kilkee and Quilty (front beach) due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water.

The situation is being monitored regularly and the prohibition on swimming will remain until further notice.

Due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water at White Strand Doonbeg and White Strand Miltown, it is advised not to swim at these locations until further notice.

The risk from increased bacterial levels is a result of run-off from the catchment area after heavy rainfall.

For further information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie