Woman airlifted from mountain after fall

An elderly woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a fall near Blackhead in North Clare this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm when it was reported that the 70-year-old had suffered a fall on Murroogh Mountain close to Blackhead lighthouse.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the incident while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter was also requested to assist. Rescue 115 had been on a training mission off Loop Head when the crew was contacted and tasked to the scene.

The helicopter was able to land on the mountain and recover the casualty.

She was flown to Shannon Airport where the National Ambulance Service had sent a crew to collect the patient and take her to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood her injuries are not serious.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.