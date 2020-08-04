Bathing restrictions lifted at Clare beaches

The temporary prohibition on swimming that had been in place at the following locations has now been lifted:

Lahinch

Spanish Point

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Kilkee

Quilty (front beach)

The bathing restrictions have been lifted as a result of analysis carried out over the weekend and on the advice of the HSE.

There is ongoing monitoring at beach locations in County Clare.

Clare County Council advises that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.

The first of the no swimming advisories was issued on July 30th when the local authority confirmed that samples taken at several locations showed elevated bacterial levels in the bathing waters.

For further information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie.