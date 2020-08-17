COVID-19 Small Grant Scheme for sports clubs

Sports clubs in Clare can now apply for COVID-19 Club Small Grants of up to €1,500 through Clare Sports Partnership.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of COVID-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme will be implemented by Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and will provide assistance to local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. This scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies.

This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols. The COVID-19 Club Small Grants can be used to support COVID-19 related expenditure dating from 2nd May 2020 onwards (Date of publication of Government roadmap to recovery). As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement COVID-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support COVID-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Clare Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme. There is a €1,500 limit per club on this grant scheme however applications will be means tested and only clubs with the most need will be eligible for the full amount. Clubs should not feel that they have to apply for the full amount to be considered for support.

Speaking regarding the launch of the COVID-19 Club Small Grant Scheme, LSP Coordinator with Clare, John Sweeney, said “Clare welcomes the announcement of financial support for sports clubs across Ireland and encourages all sports clubs in Clare to assess their need for financial support towards COVID-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.”

Only one application can be submitted per sport club

The online form must be filled out in one attempt, there is no facility to save the form and return to it at a later date. All questions included are listed in the terms & conditions, on our website, so applicants have all information to hand when completing the application form

Applications to Clare Sports Partnership are only applicable to clubs based within Clare

Funding applications must be submitted prior to Monday September 7th 2020 via the application form on Clare Sports Partnership website at http://www.claresports.ie/covid-19-club-small-grant-scheme/

This fund is not open to the commercial sector e.g. Gyms, Bootcamps etc

Covid-19 related expenditure dating from 2nd May 2020* can be included in submissions (*Date of publication of Government roadmap to recovery).

Clubs must ensure that, where available, they prioritise the application for funding support via their National Governing Body or relevant representative body. Funding support for the same purpose should not be sought from multiple sources

Clubs that have already received funding through the recent Clare Sports Partnership COVID-19 Return to Sport Grant are still eligible to apply for this fund but to a maximum of €1,500, less the funding already granted

Other clubs/groups whose primary function is sport/physical activity

Please ensure that the Criteria, Terms & Conditions are read before applying