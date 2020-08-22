Dr Harty apologies for attending Clifden golf event

Former Clare Independent TD Dr Michael Harty has confirmed that he attended the controversial golf dinner in Galway earlier this week.

The event, hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society in Galway, was held to honour late Fianna Fáil MEP Mark Killelea Jnr. However, the event took place just a day after the government announced new guidelines to help combat the increasing rise in Covid-19 cases.

After the Examiner broke the news of the event, which was attended by at least 81 people, there was national uproar which eventually led to the resignation of a government minister, was held in Clifden on Wednesday night and attended by over 80 people.

Agriculture Minister of Dara Calleary was forced to resign after news of the event broke while several other Oireachtas members have already been sanctioned by their respective parties. Three Fianna Fáil and three Fine Gael senators have already lost the party whip after the incident where, it’s claimed, up to ten people were seated at tables.

A Garda investigation into the gathering is also underway. The Garda Press Office confirmed: “An Garda Síochána is investigating an event that was held in Co. Galway on the 19th August, 2020 into alleged breaches of The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020, as amended.”

This afternoon, Kilmihil GP Dr Michael Harty apologised for what he has described as a “serious lack of judgement.”

In a statement this afternoon, he said: “I wish to confirm that I did attend the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden on Wednesday 19th August. This was a serious lack of judgement and concentration on my part for which I take full responsibility.

I wish to apologise unreservedly to my profession, my patients, the people of Clare and the wider community. To attend this dinner showed very poor deliberation and leadership. I put myself in a situation which breeched Public Health guidelines. I attended the event without thinking or applying common sense and should have realised that such a gathering was not appropriate in the midst of a pandemic. I again take full personal responsibility for what was a clear breech of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and recommendations from NPHET and the Government. I acknowledge the hurt and distress my actions have caused.

My attendance undermined the commitment and sacrifice that everyone has made in controlling the spread of Covid-19 while keeping our population safe, reopening our schools and trying to keep the economy functioning. This was a breach of social cohesion and trust.

The lesson for myself is to critically think about every situation I am presented with and to apply the principals and guidelines of Public Health advise and to act accordingly,” he said.