Fire crews attend 42 calls during Storm Ellen

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service attended at total 42 call-outs last night during Storm Ellen.

Clare County Council operates seven fire stations across the county in Ennis, Shannon, Ennistymon, Scarriff, Killaloe, Kilrush and Kilkee.

The local authority has confirmed some roads remain closed, primarily in east Clare. Crews are currently working to clear any blockages/fallen trees and hope to have them cleared by later today.

Motorists should exercise caution, slow down and be alert for any debris on roads that may not be cleared.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Ireland is in place. Met Éireann has advised that heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.