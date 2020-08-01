Covid-19 Daily Update

Covid-19 Tracker App available to download COVID Tracker is a free app for your mobile phone. It will help us to protect each other and slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ireland.Using the COVID Tracker app along with the existing public health measures will help us all stay safe when we meet up, socialise, work or travel. HSE Ireland Posted by The Clare Herald on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Latest News:

Saturday, August 1st – 6.15pm – NO further deaths and 45 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,763 deaths from the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been de-notified)

An additional 45 new cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 26,109 – (1 death has been de-notified)

*NO new cases have been identified in Co Clare.

he total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 391 which represents 1.5% of all confirmed cases in Ireland. *(Measured at midnight on 30/07/20).

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 38 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. (Correct as of 03/07/20).

Visit the HSE website for lasted information on Covid-19.

