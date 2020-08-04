Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Clare.
Forecasters are warning of heavy rain this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning which will give accumulations of 20 to 40mm, with potentially higher amounts in mountainous areas.
As soils are saturated from recent rainfall this additional rainfall will lead to spot flooding.
The warning is valid for 3.00pm today until midday tomorrow.
Hourly Cloud and Rain forecast from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cqPU4hNCLq
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2020