Temporary prohibition on swimming at locations in Clare

Water from the Victoria Stream gushes onto the beach in Kilkee following recent heavy rainfall

Clare County Council has been forced to issue a no-swimming notice for several beaches in Clare after restrictions were only lifted on Tuesday.

The local authority has confirmed this morning that on the advice of the HSE, has placed a temporary prohibition on swimming at Lahinch, White Strand Miltown Malbay, Spanish Point and Kilkee due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water. The situation is being monitored regularly and the prohibition on swimming will remain until further notice.

The risk from increased bacterial levels is a result of run-off from the catchment area after heavy rainfall.

For further information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie