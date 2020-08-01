Update: Council bathing restrictions and advisories

Update:

Saturday, 11.30am – Temporary prohibition on swimming at Lahinch, prohibitions remain in place at other locations.

Following continuing monitoring of the bathing waters at Lahinch, the notice has been upgraded from advisory not to swim to swimming prohibition as a result of increased bacterial levels.

There is now a temporary prohibition on swimming at the following locations in County Clare due to elevated bacterial levels in the water:

Lahinch

Spanish Point

White Strand Miltown Malbay

Kilkee

Quilty (front beach).

The elevated bacterial levels are as a result of heavy rainfall in the catchment area which subsequently discharges into or near the bathing area.

There is ongoing monitoring at the above locations, and Clare County Council is in consultation with the HSE.

Friday, 2.20pm – Temporary prohibition and advice against swimming at the following locations in Clare

As a result of samples taken on Thursday, 30th July, which showed elevated bacterial levels in the bathing waters, the following bathing restrictions are being put in place at locations in Clare. The elevated bacterial levels are as a result of heavy rainfall in the catchment area which subsequently discharges into or near the bathing area:

Lahinch – Advisory not to swim

Spanish Point – Temporary prohibition on swimming

White Strand Miltown Malbay – Temporary prohibition on swimming.

All of the above with immediate effect.

Prohibitions remain in place at Kilkee and Quilty (front beach).

There is ongoing monitoring at the above locations, and Clare County Council is in consultation with the HSE.

Thursday, 4.45pm – In consultation with the HSE, all bathing restrictions are being lifted at White Strand Doonbeg and White Strand Miltown, with immediate effect.

The temporary prohibition on swimming remains in place at Kilkee and Quilty (front beach). There is ongoing monitoring at these locations, and Clare County Council is in consultation with the HSE.

Update: Restrictions have also been put in place at White Strand, Doonbeg and White Strand, Miltown Malbay:

Earlier: Clare County Council, on the advice of the HSE, has placed a temporary prohibition on swimming in Kilkee and Quilty (front beach) due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water.

The situation is being monitored regularly and the prohibition on swimming will remain until further notice.

Due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water at White Strand Doonbeg and White Strand Miltown, it is advised not to swim at these locations until further notice.

The risk from increased bacterial levels is a result of run-off from the catchment area after heavy rainfall.

For further information, contact Clare County Council environment section on (065) 6846331 / enviroff@clarecoco.ie and visit www.beaches.ie