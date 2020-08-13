Thunderstorm warning issued for Clare

Thunderstorm warning issued for Clare

By Pat Flynn
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the province including Clare.

The weather service has said: “Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon and evening. Due to the localised nature of thunderstorm activity some areas will escape completely, but areas impacted will see torrential downpours with possible hail, leading to some spot flooding.

The warning is valid from 3.00pm today and remain in place until midnight.

Pat Flynn

